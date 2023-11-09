Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB WATCH VIDEO: Ferraris get stuck in Bengaluru's traffic jam, Ashneer Grover reacts

Bengaluru traffic jam: Even the most luxurious sports supercars in Bengaluru city are not immune to the infamous and nerve-wracking traffic jams. A recent viral video has highlighted this irony, featuring a fleet of high-end Ferrari vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a busy street.

The video, shared by Instagram user @pavangamemaster with the caption "FERRARI’s TakeDown Bengaluru", showcases various models of the Italian luxury sports cars skillfully navigating or patiently waiting amidst the city's notorious traffic. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, sparking a flurry of comments from users expressing both amusement and frustration at the sight.

The clip has garnered millions of views and tons of reactions. Even Ashneer Grover, co-founder of Bharatpe and former judge on the Indian version of Shark Tank humorously commented, "More like Bengaluru takes down Ferrari! I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic."

Looks like the Bengaluru traffic jam teaches more about being humble than anything else. While some people were amused, others shared their frustration about the notorious traffic in the city.

Here is the mix reaction of masses:

“Imagine spending 6 crores just to be stuck in traffic with the rest of Bangalore,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “A normal day in Mumbai.”

“Dream sight of every automobile enthusiast,” a third user remarked. “It's just a common day in Bangalore,” a fourth user added.

Meanwhile, a few people in the comments section claimed that the jam was at Church Street in Bengaluru.

