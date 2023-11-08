Human trafficking racket: NIA conducts raids across 10 states, detains Myanmar national

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture for representation purpose

Acting against human trafficking racket, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar during its raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and Samba districts, an official said.

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking, the official said. Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 am, while another accused is on the run, the official said.

The probing agency also conducted raids across 10 states including Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Haryana, Puducherry , Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir in connection to human trafficking cases.

