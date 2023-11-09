Bengaluru traffic jam: How to arrive at Kempegowda Airport on time | Here's a smart trick

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengaluru traffic jam

Bengaluru is popularly known for its traffic jams and extremely lengthy commutes. It is no stranger to the woes of its residents or outsiders when it comes to reaching the Kempegowda International Airport. The infamous distance between Bengaluru and the airport has become a subject of countless memes and social media posts these days.

The Silicon Valley of India is usually infamous for its traffic congestion not only during peak hours but almost 24*7.

How to reach airport on time?

One such incident recently made its way to the internet when a user, Vishal Jain, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his experience. Jain posted a screenshot from a ride-sharing app that displayed an astonishing travel time of 132 minutes to cover the distance of 45.3 kilometres between Bengaluru city and the airport.

In his funny caption, Vishal Jain provided a Bengaluru survival tip for those intending to pick up travellers arriving from Mumbai. He suggested that to ensure you reach the airport on time, one should depart simultaneously with passengers boarding their flight. This comical remark shows the city's traffic conditions and the time it takes to navigate the considerable distance to the airport.

The post resonated with many Bengaluru locals who have, at some point, experienced the challenges of this seemingly endless journey. Well, it takes around two hours to fly from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Hence, we cannot deny that Jain’s tip for survival in Bengaluru is really worth considering.

Earlier, a woman shared a dating hack for Bengaluru people. Prakriti Sharma proposed that couples could consider travelling to their favourite location in Bengaluru during rush-hour traffic. This approach would offer them not only extra quality time to bond but also a chance to assess their partner’s patience.

She said, “Try meeting earlier and commuting together to your favourite spot during peak traffic hours. This way, you’ll get to spend much more time together and you’ll also find out if they have any anger issues.”

