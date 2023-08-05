WATCH: Indian man sets world record for cracking most walnuts with his head in 60 seconds

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Naveen Kumar breaks the Guinness World Record of cracking most walnuts with his forehead.

Breaking a walnut is no easy task and thinking of cracking it with your head is certainly not a technique you would employ to do it. However, a man has created a Guinness World Record for cracking the most number of walnuts in a minute using his head. India's Naveen Kumar, who is a 27-year-old martial artist, reclaimed the title of breaking 273 unshelled walnuts with his head in 60 seconds. This means he broke over 4.5 walnuts per second.

In the video, Naveen can be seen breaking the walnuts placed in a line on a long table. He begins at a blistering speed and manages to continue it for 60 seconds.

About the record

Earlier, Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid held the record of breaking 254 walnuts with his head in a minute. Rashid is not a new name in achieving this record.

Rashid first achieved the record in 2014 with a total of 150 walnuts cracked with his forehead. Again, he broke his own record in 2016 by cracking 181 walnuts in total.

This rivalry began in 2017 when Naveen, after being trained by Prabhakar Reddy who also holds several martial arts records.

In 2018, both Rashid and Naveen locked horns in a nut-cracking contest on the sets of La Notte dei Record in Italy. Rashid outshined Naveen that day by cracking 254 walnuts in a minute as compared to Naveen's 239.

Now, after a long gap of five years, Naveen holds the title and said, ''In order to prove my talent, I broke the record again.''

All the walnuts were later donated to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

