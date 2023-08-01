WATCH: Unique-styled horn on scooter turns into a meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO A boy rides his electric scooter with a hilarious horn

Horns for two-wheelers have become a sense of fun for some people in India. Riders often use amusing horns to either attract the attention of many or to scare others to move aside. One such unique-styled horn is trending on the internet where a boy is riding his electric two-wheeler. His horn is not merely a different sound but a phrase which says ''Jaldi Wahan Se Hato'', which means ''quickly move away from there.'' An X (formerly Twitter) user named DakuWithChaku shared a video on the platform. While sharing the video, the user wrote ''If u own a electric vehicle this has to be ur horn.''

See the viral video:

The video was shared by him on the platform on July 30. It has garnered over 1.2 million views so far and nearly 10,000 likes. It has also been retweeted over 1,300 times so far.

Netizens reaction

Netizens have posted their reactions to the video and some of them are really hilarious. One user wrote ''It's "jaldi wahan se hatao". And it is hilarious the more I watch it.'' ''Glad he is not playing that mahesh song,'' wrote another. A third user wrote ''why do we need electric vehicle to do this setup? we can do with IC Vehicles as well. isnt it?''

A fourth one commented ''Pulls aa gyi pulls wala bhi mast lagega.''

Share your reaction to this viral video as well and let us know what's your response to this customised horn.

Read More Trending News