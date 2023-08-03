Watch: Two women engage in heated argument inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Delhi Metro fight

Delhi Metro is one of the most convenient and economical ways to travel in the national capital of India. But recently public transportation is in the news for surprising reasons. From physical fights to people making dance Reels, the Delhi Metro has witnessed it all and has become a hub of all such incidents. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet featuring two women engaging in a verbal spat inside the metro.

Watch the video:

Here's what happened

In the clip, a woman dressed in Pink can be seen screaming at the other one in a black outfit. She shouts''Tu pehle chup ho (you first remain silent).'' In reply, the other woman says ''Joota uthake marunga (I will hit you with shoes).'' To this, the woman in Pink says ''Joota, nahi tu danda mar, belt mar, bandook mar, konse zamaane mein jee rahi hai, joote k zamaane gaye aaj kal bandooke chalti hai woh bhi rifle (why shoes, hit me with a stick, belt or with a gun. Gone are the days of shoes. In which era are you living now it is the era of bullets).''

Both the women also exchanged a few abusive words while other passengers are watching the whole scene in shock.

In the end, a man enters the ladies' coach to rescue and tries to stop the woman in Pink but she seems unstoppable and even shouts at him.

The entire incident was recorded on a smartphone by another passenger present in the coach and the video is trending high on social media.

