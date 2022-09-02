Viral Video: Your holidays will never be the same after learning these videography tricks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEREK_TCH Learn photography skills from Derek's Instagram account

A video has been going viral on social media in which a man showcases his videography and photography skills. Using this man's tricks and tips, be assured that your holiday moments will surely stand out. While it is common for people to capture their vacation moments and share them on social media, Derek's skills will take your Instagram game to a whole new level. He has been sharing these skills on social media and has acquired a massive following on TikTok and Instagram. His work speaks for itself and netizens have been amazed at how cool Derek's skills behind the camera are.

Derek teaches video and photo skills to his followers

While many of us may be content with posting ordinary clicks and videos on social media even while on the most exotic getaways, with Derek's help this can change forever. His Instagram profile is full of cool tricks and tips that will improve your images and videos for the best. The best part about Derek's tutorials is that they are easy to execute and can be done on the camera phone and do not require any fancy or expensive camera or other equipment. Currently, Derek's hyper-lapse video tutorial tricks are trending and his followers are giving it a try.

Netizens call Derek life-saviour

Internet users have been calling Derek a life-saviour. After using his tricks and skills, many admitted that they learnt a lot and the results have been very satisfying. Reacting to Deek's videos, one of the social media users wrote, "This camera trick is incredible (sic)." Another one commented, "This is cooool (sic)."

Check out Derek's videos showing tricks for camera phone users.

