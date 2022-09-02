Man smashes most vinyl records in 30 seconds, makes Guinness World Record | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS Man creates a World Record for smashing most vinyl records

A man called Ronald Sarchian from the US created a world record for the third time for smashing ‘most vinyl records’ in just 30 seconds. The man who is also known as ‘the hammer’ has broken the world record in Tarzana, California last year in 2021. But, the official announcement of his world record was made on the official social media page of the Guinness World Record on Friday, September 2. As per the social media post, Ronald smashed 53 vinyl within 30 seconds and became a record holder.



The Instagram page of Guinness World Record shared a video featuring Sarchian breaking the world record by smashing the most vinyl records. By looking at the video one can see, how focused and dedicated he was while breaking the vinyl records. The caption of the video read, “Most vinyl records smashed in 30 seconds: 53 by Ronald Sarchian”

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens’ reaction to the video:

The video has attracted many eyeballs, and people from all over the world shared their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “They are literally destroying history classic records to make the records that no one gives a fuxk bout”. While watching the video another user wrote, “Heart is breaking!! Make him stop!!”, “record-breaking record”, wrote the third user.

Though is not the first time that Ronald has made any world records. Before this as well he has made Guinness World Records two times. Previously he has made records for smashing most watermelons in a minute and striking the punching bag marathon for the longest time.

By profession, Ronald is a certified personal trainer who loves sports and adventures like football, kickboxing, boxing, road cycling, mountain biking etc. Ronald also has an online website registered in his name which reveals that he holds almost 32 world records and also aims to continue winning them as long as he is physically capable of it.

The man loves to participate in world records. According to Sarchian, these records used to excite him from his childhood days, when he used to read about them in the paper version of the Guinness Book. He used to think that one day he will also create these kinds of records.

He made the first world record in 2004, by breaking the ‘Punchbag marathon’ record at 36 hours and 13 minutes. After which he managed to break his own record in 12 hours after which his name was officially included in the Hardcover version of the Guinness Book in 2006.

