Chris Hemsworth's response to fan who asked if Thor caused tremendous lightning in viral video

Chris Hemsworth responded to a fan who tagged him on social media while sharing a video of tremendous lighting in the sky. Chris plays the role of Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was quick to share his opinion on the video that was shared online tagging him. Chris' response to the fan has been going viral along with the clip that showed the natural phenomenon captured on the camera. In the Thor movies, Chris' entrance as the superhero is also accompanied by lightning.

Chris responds to fan over lightning video

After a fan shared a video clip of massive lightning at an unknown location and questioned Chris if he has caused it, he responded to the post with a hilarious answer and won the hearts of the fans. Tagging the Hollywood actor, the Twitter user said, "Thor (sic)?” To this, Chris retweeted the post and said, “That was Zeus (sic).”

When Chris mentioned Zeus in his comment, Russell Crowe, who played the character of the Greek God in Thor: Love AND Thunder, said, "Yeah. Sorry (sic)."

The banter of Thor actors was loved by the fans.

Thor: Love And Thunder to release on OTT

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film in the Thor franchise, will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer announced recently. The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four Avengers films. Natalie Portman also returns as Jane Foster from Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, has also helmed the fourth installment in the series.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

