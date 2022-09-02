Horrifying! Tree chopped down in Kerala leaves hundreds of birds dead, netizens question humanity | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARVEENKASWAN Horrifying! Tree chopped down leave birds dead

Deforestation owing to the construction of residences, public properties, and government buildings persists Even after public awareness of the importance of trees. Recently, a video showing a tree being cut down, leaving hundreds of birds homeless and a few to die, has been surfacing on the internet. The viral video from Kerala's Malappuram area has created a stir on the internet, and netizens are expressing their outrage.

The heartbreaking video opens with a JCB machine chopping down a giant tree. The video further shows hundreds of birds flying out of the tree as they become homeless. The clip also sees birds falling to their deaths after coming under the huge tree, either from their inability to fly or from the force of the fall. The heartwrenching sight of several deceased birds is enough to shake you from within.

It was reported that the tree was cut for the expansion of the national highway. The viral video was shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become".

As soon as he shared the video, netizens rushed to the comment section and expressed their anger. One user wrote, "Every worm, insect, bird, and animal is working for the ecological well being of the planet. Only humans who claim to be the most intelligent species are not doing that." Another user wrote, " We are facing the fury….extreme floods …..droughts….sea water levels rising ….nature will teach a lesson". A third user wrote, "Terrible! How heartless we are....to destroy their home in such a manner!"

Reportedly, the incident has led the Kerala Forest Department to file a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. The tree was chopped down without official consent. Later, the JCB driver's operator was put under arrest. Forest Minister AK Saseendran condemned the occurrence, saying it was carried out without authorization.

While the viral video shook every human's spirit, it also reflects how we are killing nature while expecting warmth from the same. The viral clip garnered over 8 lakh views on the internet, with netizens questioning humanity.

DON'T MISS

Spain's Tomatina festival returns after two years, netizens say 'take the town & paint it red' | VIDEOS

Kichcha Sudeep Birthday: Kannada Superstar's fans bombard social media with special posts & wishes

Puneeth Rajkumar fans welcome Appu Idols with ganpati to pay him special tribute on Ganesh Chaturthi

Read More Trending News