Mamata begins protest against SIR: 'Will expose BJP-EC conspiracy to defranschise Bengal voters'

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday started protest against SIR and said she will expose the BJP-EC conspiracy to defranschise Bengal voters. I will expose BJP-EC conspiracy to defranschise Bengal voters. I will present voters who have been declared dead by EC in Kolkata. Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started a sit-in to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state.

Protest was announced by Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday

The protest comes just two days before the proposed visit of the full bench of the Election Commission to the state. The sit-in, scheduled from 2 pm at the Esplanade Metro Channel in central Kolkata, was announced by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday.

He had accused the Election Commission of carrying out a "politically motivated" exercise that could disenfranchise lakhs of legitimate voters months ahead of the assembly elections. The protest marks a dramatic political escalation by the ruling party just days after the Election Commission published the post-SIR electoral rolls, which have significantly redrawn the contours of the state's electorate.

63.66 lakh names deleted since SIR process began in Bengal

According to official data released on February 28, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the "under adjudication" category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks, a process that could further reshape constituency-level electoral equations. TMC leaders alleged that minority voters, migrant workers and economically marginalised sections have been disproportionately affected by the deletions.

Abhishek Banerjee had escalated the attack on the Election Commission, alleging that the "target of deleting over one crore voters was decided even before the exercise began".

