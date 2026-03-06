Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. UPSC CSE merit list 2025: Anuj Agnihotri is the topper; how to download merit list

UPSC CSE merit list 2025: Anuj Agnihotri is the topper; how to download merit list

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

UPSC CSE merit list 2025: Anuj Agnihotri has secured rank one in UPSC CSE exam followed by Rajeshwari Suve M (rank 2) and Akansh Dhull (rank 3).

Meet the UPSC CSE toppers.
Meet the UPSC CSE toppers. Image Source : File
New Delhi:

 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services final exam merit list. Anuj Agnihotri has secured rank one in UPSC CSE exam followed by Rajeshwari Suve M (rank 2) and Akansh Dhull (rank 3). UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC CSE; know how to download merit list 

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in 
  • Click on UPSC CSE final merit list pdf link 
  • UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Upsc Upsc Civil Services Exam Civil Service Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\