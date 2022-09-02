Kichcha Sudeep Birthday: Kannada Superstar's fans bombard social media with special posts & wishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KANNADIGACENTRE Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep Birthday​: One of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry, Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kiccha Sudeepa, enjoys a massive fan following not just in the south but worldwide. He is adored for his impactful presence on screen and commendable acting skills. The versatile actor, who is known for his remarkable contributions to the cinema, has been setting benchmarks with every role he essayed. On his special day, his fans from all around the nation created the hashtags #HBDKicchaSudeep #HappyBirthdayKicchaSudeep and showered love on him.

The actor was last seen in Vikrant Rona. The film was released in cinemas on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Vikrant Rona was one of the most talked about films this year ever since the launch of its trailer. Vikrant Rona ruled the big screen as its collection was worth 200 crores. In the action-adventure thriller, Sudeep shared the screen with the hot diva Jacqueline Fernandez along with Neetha Ashok and Nirup Bhandari. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be streaming on Zee 5 on September 2.

