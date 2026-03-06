With Love on OTT: Here's where to stream Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's Tamil romantic comedy

New Delhi:

The Tamil-language film With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, has arrived on an OTT platform. Directed by Madhan, the romantic comedy-drama was initially released in theatres on February 6, 2026, and performed averagely at the box office.

Those who couldn't catch the film earlier can now watch it on a streaming platform. Read on to find out where you can stream it online.

With Love OTT release date and platform

The Tamil film With Love is now available to stream on Netflix. It premiered on the platform on March 6, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Sharing the announcement post, Netflix India South wrote on X, "Mission - Closure from the past Side quest - Falling in love, for love and with love Watch With Love, out now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)." Take a look below:

With Love: Plot and trailer

The film With Love follows the story of two old classmates who meet on a blind date. They decide to reconnect and share feelings they never expressed, and the plot continues as they begin to grow closer to each other. Watch the trailer below:

With Love: Cast details

Apart from Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, the film features Saravanan, Theni Murugan, Kavya Anil, Harish Kumar, Sacchin Nachiappan, Sachana Namidass, and RJ Anandhi.

With Love: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, With Love opened at the box office with Rs 1.6 crore on its first day, followed by a 56.25% growth on Day 2, earning Rs 2.5 crore. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 3.2 crore before witnessing a decline in collections.

Within 25 days of its release, With Love earned Rs 29.75 crore in India and minted Rs 38.4 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is produced under Zion Films and MRP Entertainment.

