Hello Bachhon on OTT: Physics Wallah, Super 30 to Hichki, look at shows and films based on real-life teachers

OTT platforms are home to plenty of films and shows based on real-life teachers. Now, Netflix, in collaboration with TVF, has launched another series titled Hello Bachhon. This biographical drama is based on the life of Physics Wallah founder and teacher Alakh Pandey.

The series will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2026. As the show prepares to hit screens, let's take a look at other films and series inspired by real-life educators.

Shows and films based on real-life teachers

1. Hello Bachhon

Created by Abhishek Yadav, Hello Bachhon is inspired by the journey of educator Alakh Pandey. Apart from Vineet Kumar Singh, the show features Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, Avtar Vaishnani, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Satendra Soni, Divesh, Anshul Dogra, Samta Sudiksha, and Varun Buddhadev in key roles.

2. Hichki

Rani Mukerji's Hindi drama film Hichki is a popular biographical drama based on the autobiography of American motivational speaker and teacher Brad Cohen, who has severe Tourette syndrome. The film follows the story of Naina, played by Rani Mukerji, who is assigned a class of defiant students and must help them realize their full potential. Hichki is available to watch on Netflix.

3. Super 30

The 2019 film Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. For the unversed, Anand Kumar created a special program called 'Super 30' for 30 meritorious but underprivileged students in Patna, helping them prepare for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. He also provides the selected students with free coaching, food, and stay.

In this film, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan played the role of teacher Anand Kumar. It is available to stream on JioHotstar platform.

4. Physics Wallah

Created by Abhishek Dhandharia, the biographical series Physics Wallah is another show which is based on the life of Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah. In the show, the character of Alakh Pandey was potrayed by Shreedhar Dubey. It also stars Radha Bhatt, Anurag Thakur, Anjuman Saxena in key roles. Viewers can stream the show on Prime Video.

