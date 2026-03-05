OTT releases this week [March 5-7 2026]: Gandhi Talks, Boyfriend on Demand, Hello Bachhon and more

New Delhi:

The first week of March 2026 brings a variety of films and series to OTT platforms. From thrillers and dramas to romance and inspiring true stories, there’s something for every kind of viewer.

From Anil Kapoor’s action drama Subedaar and Vijay Sethupathi's silent film Gandhi Talks to the Korean show Boyfriend in Demand and Vineet Kumar Singh’s biographical drama Hello Bachhon, this week's OTT releases offer plenty of options to binge-watch.

OTT releases of this week

1. Subedaar

OTT Platform - Prime Video

Anil Kapoor's action crime drama, Subedaar hit the Prime Video screens on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik in lead roles. It revolves around the story of a retired Indian officer who now fight enemies to protect his home and family.

2. Gandhi Talks

OTT Platform - Zee 5

The silent film, Gandhi Talks is arriving on OTT platform Zee 5 on March 6, 2026. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film features an esemble star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. Notably, the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.

3. Boyfriend On Demand

OTT Platform - Netflix

The Korean drama Boyfriend On Demand is slated to hit the Netflix screens on March 6, 2026. It features Kim Jisoo, Seo In-guk and Ryu Sun-young in the lead roles.

4. With Love

OTT Platform - Netflix

With Love is a Tamil romantic drama film about two former schoolmates who reconnect on a blind date. Written and directed by Madhan, the film stars Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan and Harish Kumar in the lead roles. Viewers can stream this film on Netflix from March 6, 2026 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

5. Hello Bachhon

OTT Platform - Netflix

Hello Bachhon is inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah. It is arriving on Netflix on Friday, March 6, 2026. Created by Abhishek Yadav, the series features Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Anumeha Jain in the lead roles.

6. Jab Khuli Kitaab

OTT Platform - Zee 5

Saurabh Shukla's directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab will hit the OTT screens on Zee 5 on Friday, March 6, 2026. The film is about a long-term marriage of Gopal and Anusuya shaken by long-buried secrets. It features Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, Manasi Parekh, Nauheed Cyrusi, and Devyani Ratanpal in lead roles.

