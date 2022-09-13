Viral Video: Woman enjoys pie while parachuting; netizens leave quirky reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MCKENNAKNIPE Viral Video: Woman enjoys pie while parachuting

A video is making rounds on the internet where a woman can be seen enjoying a pie. Now, you must be thinking how can eating a pie can make someone go viral right? Well, this lady who is seen enjoying her pie in the viral video is not in any cafe or shop, but she is up in the air. While parachuting she can be seen enjoying the dessert.

The video is shared on the social media platform Instagram from the account name McKenna Knipe, who seems to be an influencer. In the clip, she can be seen opening a box of pie up in the sky and relishing it which the camera attached to her parachute captured in a video. According to reports, this video is made to promote a cafe in Michigan, the United States as her caption read, “Wise words. Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies.... I Had to see why, the best way I know how! absolutely BOMB! Freshly made every day!!"

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens’ reaction:

Ever since the video is shared online, it has been garnering a lot of attention. To date, it has received more than 21 million views and thousands of comments. One user wrote, “Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head.” Another user wrote, “My hands got sticky just from watching this lmao”, “Ppl getting pelted with falling pie”, wrote the third user.

Well, this is not the first time that Ms Knipe was seen relishing food up above the thousand feet while skydiving. She was seen doing this kind of stuff several times and each other her video went viral. Have a look at some more videos here:

