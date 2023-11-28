Viral video: US cops help man propose to his girlfriend, internet is loving the couple

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: A man in the United States surprised his partner by proposing her with the help of two police officers, after pretending that he was arrested over a driving licence. The beautiful video, which was shared by the Eau Claire Police Department on November 22, has captured the hearts of several users on the internet. When the man was arrested in a staged manner, little did the woman know that her life was going to change.

What’s there in the video?

The video shows a man being pulled over by a cop who=o asked him to step out of the car as part of the seemingly routine check. His partner is then asked by another woman police official to exit the car while the man pretends to have been arrested. The woman is heard seeking clarification over the ongoings with the other officer. She then turns around towards the man, only to find him on his knees, in a ‘ready to propose’ pose.

The shocking expression on her face immediately turns into a pleasant surprise with a broad smile as the man proposes to her.

The two police officers congratulated the couple and hugged both of them.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni cleans windscreen with t-shirt, autographs fan's bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Internet loves the couple

The harmwarming video went viral on social media and has so far garnered over 1300 likes and 35,000 views.

One of the comments posted on the video on Facebook was the man himself, Troy Goldschmidt who expressed his gratitude to the police department stating that he barely remembered what he told his partner, Moriah, while proposing.

“Thank you so much, ECPD! I'm glad you had the video because I barely remember what I said. Neither Moriah and I have been able to stop smiling!” he commented.

“We are crying in the office Congratulations!” another user commented.

“Thank goodness this happened in the Midwest. she was so easy going and chill about it. Almost made me tear up, I love it!” another user said.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni touches woman’s feet, seeks blessings during Uttarakhand trip, video goes viral | WATCH

Read More Trending News