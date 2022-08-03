Viral Video: Ukrainian rescuer proposes to his girlfriend amid siren wails; netizens hearts are full

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GERASHCHENKO_EN Viral Video

A video is going viral on social media platforms in which a Ukrainian rescuer is seen proposing to his girlfriend with the sounds of sirens in the war. The video instills a feeling of hope as Ukraine fights a war against Russia. The video was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, whose resume lists him as Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs' advisor. Sharing the heartwarming video on the microblogging site Twitter he wrote in the caption, "This is our current reality; we make jokes about the 'war-life balance'. After saving people, this rescuer is now making a proposal. Now that danger has passed, the siren sounds joyful. Everyone's life is affected by the war in Ukraine, and everything is interconnected."

Take a look:

In the video, the rescuer is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend. Onlookers and additional rescuers can be seen applauding the couple. It is encouraging to see that despite this happy occasion, a siren is still blaring in the distance.

Netizens reactions

"Wonderful. Greetings to this adorable couple" tweeted one Twitter user. Another netizen commented, "Love and luck to these young people. A third person commented, "Congratulations." "Extremely lovely. Dreams are made of Ukrainians, after all. The couple has my congratulations and I wish them a long and happy life." Another added, "And thanks to the firemen for keeping everyone safe."

Check out some more reactions below:

The viral video has received over 21,000 views since it was posted. A variety of comments have been left on the post. Numerous Ukrainian couples have gotten engaged or married on the frontlines ever since Russia invaded their country in February. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced due to the ongoing war.

- with ANI inputs

