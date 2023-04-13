Viral video shows fascinating behaviour of butterflies ‘mud-puddling’, netizens amazed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER butterflies ‘mud-puddling’

Trending News: Butterflies are a reminder of the wonder and beauty of nature, with their remarkable metamorphosis from crawling caterpillars to breathtaking butterflies symbolising their vital contribution to the ecosystem. They are cherished by people around the world, making them an essential part of our natural heritage. Butterflies are more than just vibrant insects. They are fascinating creatures with various interesting behaviours and strategies for survival.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a viral video on Twitter that depicted a group of black and yellow butterflies on a forest ground. Kaswan explained that the butterflies were engaging in a behaviour known as "mud puddling," where males collect salts and pheromones to attract females. They collect these substances from a small pool of water, dung, or mud.

Kaswan’s tweets went viral, garnering hundreds of likes and prompting others to share their similar observations. The video has nearly 78k views and over 2,700 likes, with some Twitter users amazed at the sight and others sharing their own clips of the behaviour.

Watch the viral video of butterflies ‘mud-puddling’ here:

Butterflies are known for their striking colours and delicate wings, making them enchanting creatures. They belong to the insect order Lepidoptera and are characterised by their graceful flight and intricate patterns on their wings. With many sub-species such as Monarchs and Swallowtails, they not only add to the marvel of nature but also play a crucial role in pollination, making them important contributors to the ecosystem.

