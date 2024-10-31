Noida Diwali celebrations: Aerial views of glittering NCR city stuns internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOIDAGRAM Noida twinkles with Diwali lights

From small towns to big metro cities, the entire India is illuminating as the festival of lights - Diwali - has arrived, triggering a cheering mood and positive vibes all around. People left no stone unturned to decorate their homes with colourful lights and other accessories. The festive mood gripped people across the country, prompting them to submerge in devotion and positivity to attract prosperity.

In line with the preparations for the Lakshmi puja (Worship of Goddess of wealth) people illuminate their residents as well as commercial establishments. A video of Noida going viral on social media showed a stunning look of the city submerged in lights.

The video clip posted by a user Noidagram on Instagram displayed the unexplored beauty of the city on Diwali. The video framed an aerial view of some of its most prominent residential buildings, glowing with lights like an GFX visual from a Marvel movie. But it was real and thanks to Instagram account Noidagram that posted the video. Noida is twinkling with Diwali special light decoration, giving a look like a dream city or golden city.

"Sound on: Can you tell us which societies can you recognize? Noida ko isse zyada sunder kabhi dekha hai? 2024 Diwali Lights of Noida. We travelled and captured the most beautiful buildings in Noida and Greater Noida West (Noida Extension)" - the caption of the post read.

The video created outrage on the internet as Noida residents showered praises on the creator of the video. The Instagram post drew 1,49,000 likes and 244 comments.

