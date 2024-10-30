Google's QR Code-Themed Diwali rangoli goes viral, netizens say Q stands for quick scan

Follow us on Image Source : IG/ @GOOGLEINDIA Google's QR Code-Themed Diwali Rangoli

The excitement of the Diwali festival is evident on everyone's faces. As we move towards a more digital world, our lives are becoming increasingly technology-driven. One new trend gaining popularity on social media is the QR code-themed Diwali rangoli design, which has captured widespread attention. This trend has been initiated by Google, which offers an online payment solution called Google Pay. The application encourages people to extend their Diwali 'shagun money' by making payments through Google Pay.

Google India took to social media and shared a video of themselves celebrating Diwali. In the video, rangoli is designed in Google logo colours. A guest in ethnic wear pauses to admire the design and follows the prompt by making a payment of Rs 501 via GPay. The caption of the video reads, 'masti rukni nahi chahiye.'

The video has garnered over 33,000 likes and nearly one million views. The digital concept from the tech giant is capturing the attention of Instagram users, who are praising Google's creativity.

Social Media Buzz

In response to the video, one user commented, 'rangoli (X) ludo board (✓)'. 'R in QR stands for rangoli', another user commented. Google responded with, ''The Q stands for quick scan''. ''Creative idea, this is the future though', a user reacts. 'Yeh batao, yeh rangoli ghar pe kaise banaun?', another user reacted. In response to this, google commented, ''ye bhi google karlo''.