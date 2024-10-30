Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, Dil-Luminati India Tour, draws flak after Delhi's JLN stadium found littered | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X Snapshot from a viral video and Diljit Dosanjh while performing at his concert, Dil-Luminati India Tour at Delhi's JLN stadium

Popular Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh's music concert "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in New Delhi concluded on Sunday. The gala event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JNL) Stadium which saw hundreds of enthusiastic audience. But a day after the event, a sad story emerged on social media in which an athlete showed a filthy stadium, highlighting disrespect for a sports ground. The viral video showed a pile of garbage and alcohol bottles strewn around in India's one of the top stadiums.

Beant Singh, a Delhi-based athlete, posted a video on Instagram from the stadium showing tracks of the stadium littered with garbage. Singh also asserted that because of this kind of approach players fail to bring medals at global level.

According to the media reports, there was a contract between Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Saregama India - one of the organisers of the event. The organisers have to hand over the stadium in ready condition by November 1.

Diljit sets stage on fire at 2nd Delhi show

Meanwhile, "dream big" was Diljit Dosanjh's message for fans, both young and old, who were among those lucky enough to get the tickets to see the popular Punjabi star live at the second show of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in New Delhi on Sunday.

The singer regaled an approximately 40,000-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a two-hour set, which saw his perform songs, including "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "GOAT", "Proper Patola", "Hass Hass", "Lemonade", "Kinni Kinni", "Naina", "Ikk Kudi", "Clash", "Lover", "Khutti", and "Patiala Peg".

He started the show with the chartbuster "Born to Shine". "I want you all to dream big. Please dream as big as possible. We were born to fulfil our dreams. Dream big guys. If I can do it, you can too. I haven't studied much but if I can make people speak in Punjabi then you can do anything," Diljit said to the packed stadium after his first act for the day ended.

