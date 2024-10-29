Jaya Kishori clarifies to row over Rs 2 lakh Dior bag: 'Am not sadhvi, never used leather'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jaya Kishori was spotted at airport.

A day after being slammed for carrying an expensive Rs 2 lakh Dior handbag, Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori on Tuesday clarified that the bag was a customised bag and there is is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish.

"That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it. Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life and fulfill your dreams," she said.

She further talked about the controversy over carrying an expensive handbag and said one does not use brands just by looking at them. "You go somewhere and if you like something, you buy it. I have some principles, one of which is that I do not use leather, I have never used it. But if I like something and I can buy that then I buy it... I want to say that you should work hard and earn money so that you can have a good comfortable life for yourself and your family... It is purely a customized fabric bag..." she said.

Several users criticized her for using a leather bag despite being a spiritual orator, who preaches to people around the world to stay away from materialism and detachment and is being accused of behaving oppositely.

The 29-year-old said that her justification is just for the people who follow and believe in her and not for those who just want to troll her on social media.

Asserting that she is a "normal girl", Kishori mentioned that she tells the youth the same thing that they should work hard, earn money, and have a good life.

Kishori was criticized on social media after she was seen carrying an expensive Dior "Book Tote" with her name customized on it at an airport.