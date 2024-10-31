Woman finds stash of invalid Rs 500 & Rs 1,000 notes during Diwali cleaning, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Representational Image

Haaye Ram!" That's how social media reacted to a viral video where a woman, during her Diwali cleaning, stumbled upon a stash of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. These now-invalid notes, kept as secret savings, were discovered tucked away in her home, years after demonetization rendered them worthless.

Expressing her surprise, Deepti explains that the money was originally set aside as an emergency fund, only to be forgotten after the currency ban. The clip has since gone viral, amassed over 22 million views and sparked a variety of reactions from viewers who found the scenario both humorous and relatable.

Internet reacts to Diwali discovery

The unexpected find sparked a wave of comments, with many netizens sharing their thoughts on the surprising yet funny moment. One user humorously remarked, “All those years of hiding, and Diwali cleaning still managed to reveal it!” Another added, “This is why my wife doesn’t trust me with money!”

Several viewers found the story relatable, wondering what forgotten items might emerge during their own cleaning. Others were quick to express nostalgia and a bit of frustration. “If only those notes could still be used,” sighed one commenter, while another speculated, “She must’ve been thinking ahead, way before demonetization even happened!” Another user added, “Finding this stash right before Diwali… the timing is almost ironic!”