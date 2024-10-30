US Envoy dances to 'Tauba Tauba' at embassy's Diwali celebrations in Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti grooves at Diwali celebrations

Diwali 2024: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, today set the dance floor on fire with his dance performance during the Diwali celebrations at the US embassy in Delhi. Garcetti shook a leg to the popular Bollywood song 'Tauba Tauba" from Vicky Kaushal's movie "Bad Newz".

In a video, the 53-year-old Garcetti is seen performing Bhangra on stage, with the crowd cheering him on as he dances to the hit song in a brown kurta and a pair of shades.

White House Diwali celebration

US President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday. The Diwali celebration at the White House was participated by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country.

“As President, I've been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President; South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff. From Kamala to Dr. Murthy to so many of you here today, I'm proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America,” the US President said in a standing-only packed East Room of the White House.

