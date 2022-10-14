Viral video of foreigners reciting and enjoying Hanuman Chalisa at Varanasi temple wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOST_GIRL_00 Foreigners singing Hanuman Chalisa

Viral video: Varanasi is a place known for its strong religious influence. Visitors and tourists are often seen visiting temples and thronging ghats and indulging in various religious activities. It is a common sight at Kaashi to see people from foreign lands visiting the place and enjoying the Indian culture.

Recently, a video of two foreigners singing Hanuman Chalisa has gone viral on social media. In the video, they can be seen reciting it by giving it their own musical spin with guitars and other musical instruments. Reportedly the video is from Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Take a look:

The video is being loved by Twitter users. While some appreciated the efforts the two have put together, others felt their rendition was both soulful and mesmerising.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Commendable. We need to expand ourselves to 2hole heartedly accept and appreciate their sincere efforts. No doubt Hanumanji will bless them," Another one found it inspirational. "Beautiful video on Shree Hanuman Chalisa. Very inspiring, full of devotion. Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Hanuman Ji," a tweet reads.

"Amazing, Never thought Hanuman Chalisa could be sung this way..Kids will enjoy and worship," shared another one. Lauding the two for their efforts, a user on Twitter wrote, "Kudos! Excellent rendition of The Great Hanuman Chalisa! What's really appealing is the tempo which you maintained throughout."

Meanwhile, the city of Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever SCO tourism and cultural capital during 2022-2023 at the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September.

Under the framework of this major cultural outreach programme, a number of events will be hosted in Varanasi during 2022-23, for which guests will be invited from the SCO member states. These events are expected to attract Indologists, scholars, authors, musicians, artists, photo journalists, travel bloggers apart from the invited guests.

The regulations for nominating SCO tourism and cultural capital were adopted at the Dushanbe SCO Summit in 2021 with an objective to promote cooperation between the SCO member states in the field of culture and tourism.

