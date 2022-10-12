Viral Video | Boys fight over girl in coaching institute, netizens ask 'Preparing for WWE?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GHARKEKALESH Boys fight over girl in coaching institute | Watch

Children indulging in spats in school or public places is not uncommon. Public fights are frequently reported, and they never reflect well about the people involved. Now, a video from a coaching institute is doing the rounds on the internet showing two youngsters engaging in a violent altercation. The video has divided the internet, sparking a debate on Twitter.

The viral video shows two youngsters brutally fighting at a coaching center. They can be seen kicking and hitting each other in the video while their classmates cheer them on. The footage captured on camera then shows a teacher entering the class and attempting to mediate their conflict. The video's caption leads to the conclusion that a girl was the reason behind the dispute between the boys.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time. The viral clip sparked a debate on Twitter with people expressing their opinions on the video. One user wrote, "This is more serious that Russia-Ukraine conflict." Another user wrote, "The more worrying aspect is how other boys are shooting the fight instead of intervening. M sure there would be friends too there. They too didn't bother to intervene.. bas mazey le rahey they." A third user commented, "Sir be like: So guys this was Newton's Third law. To an action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." A user also wrote, "Inko WWE suggest kr bhai bahut scope hai , engineering aur neet se jyada" (Please suggest them WWE, it has more scope than engineering and Neet).

While some individuals criticised the youngsters for their ugly altercation, others emphasised how it is shameful that others are encouraging it rather than intervening. Some people also drew attention to the unfortunate situation of coaching institutions, where parents send their children with high expectations and the kids engage in unethical activities.

Also read: Heartwarming! American rapper Nelly gives his jacket to disabled fan, see viral video

The viral video garnered over 1,44,000 views and more than 4,600 likes.

Also read: Masoom Minawala trolled for sharing success & entrepreneurship tips, gets a reality check on Twitter

Read More Trending News