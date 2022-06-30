Viral video of a couple dancing to iPhone text tune will leave you surprised l Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COST_N_MAYOR Couple dancing on IPhone text tones

A video of a couple dancing to the tune of the iPhone text message sound is making rounds on the internet. You must have come across many viral videos where people do weird things. But, have you ever thought that one can dance to the sound of a text tune? This duo attracted many eyeballs after it danced to the sound of iPhone text tune and enjoyed some quirky dance moves together.

The young couple, who go by the names Austin and Marideth Telenko, became an overnight social media sensation with their video. You will not be able to control your laughter after watching the same. In the video, 40 different iPhone notification tunes can be heard on which the couple showed some quirky dance moves. They danced on almost all types of notification tones, right from Note and Chord to Popcorn and Aurora and added their twist to the steps. Now, their video is viral on the internet and netizens are in love with it. The caption of the video read, “We give you...the COMPLETE 40 tone compilation,"

Watch the viral video here:

The video left the internet users impressed. It has gathered more than two million views and thousands of likes. Some users have also dropped comments for the couple. One user wrote, “OMG its overrrr- what are we gonna do now? This was the most epic thing ever :) Pls do ring tones next!”, another one wrote, “Quite possibly the best series ever produced”, the third user advised the phone brand to use this video for their advertisement as she wrote, “This is brilliant. @apple these should be visual aids for your text tones moving forward”

Have a look at some more comments:

