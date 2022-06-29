Ants commit robbery of gold chain? Netizens in SHOCK after viral video surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUSANTA NANDA IFS Did ants run away with a gold chain?

Ants in a viral video shared on social media are seen carrying a gold chain. This has not only left the internet users amazed but also laughing out loud. Ants are known to work in groups but this clip sets a new example of sticking together and how there is strength in unity. The clip was shared online recently and has quickly won favours among a section of social media users.

Ants committed robbery?

Believe it or not, a group of ants is seen 'running away' with a gold chain, at least seemingly. In the video, a number of ants are carrying off the gold chain and seen walking between cracks as they usually would. The amazing moment captured on camera became evidence of nature in all its grandeur. Netizens could not help but share comments on the video.

Netizens share funny reactions to viral video

Many netizens questioned if it was a case of robbery or smuggling, what charges will the ants would have to face and which court they will appear in. Commenting on the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "For centuries we read of only Flocks of birds flying away with the hunters net or single sticks are easily broken but a bunch of sticks cannot be broken, as stories for demonstrating strength in unity. This beats all of them (sic)."

Another curious netizen commented, "Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work (sic)."