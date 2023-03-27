Viral Video: Manager dances with team to Naatu Naatu, netizens say 'office ho toh aisa'. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manager dances with team to Naatu Naatu

Trending News: The "Naatu Naatu" song, which won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards, has become a global phenomenon, with people from all over the world grooving to its foot-tapping beats. The song was penned by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravani, while singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava provided their vocals.

Now, a viral video on social media shows a team of employees dancing to the tune of "Naatu Naatu," the hit song from the SS Rajamouli film RRR, with their manager. The video, shared on Instagram on March 13, features the manager teaching his team members the dance steps to the Oscar-winning song. As the video progresses, the team members switch from following their manager's routine to their own moves.

The video of the manager and his team dancing to "Naatu Naatu" has garnered over 1.6 million views since it was shared on Instagram. The performance has impressed social media users, who have commented on the video, with one person wishing that more offices were like this, while another asked if there were any job vacancies. “Office ho toh aisa (Office should be like this),” a user commented.

Watch the viral video of manager dancing with his team to RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu here:

