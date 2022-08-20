Viral video: Man casually walks on Delhi-metro track, public screams & whistles from below | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIRKHAN7249 Viral video of man walking on metro tracks

Viral video: Recently, people of Delhi witnessed something unusual at the Nangloi metro station in West Delhi. They saw a man casually walking on the tracks of the metro station as if he doesn't know it was a metro track where rails keep coming and going. People shouted at the top of their voices to alert the unidentified man but it seemed like he did not listen. The video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms. It not just shocked the onlookers but also baffled netizens.

The video was shared a few days back on Instagram by a user named amirkhan7249. It has received more than 140,000 likes and several comments. The caption of the video read, "He went to see... Where is the metro."

In the video, a man dressed in a white kurta can be seen walking on the track. People from below screamed and whistled at the man. The video was bombarded with epic reactions from the netizens. One of them wrote, "Legends say he is still walking." Another said, "Always make your own road." "Confidence dekhlo bass."

On Friday, a 58-year-old man was saved by Central Industrial Security Force after he accidentally fell on the tracks of Shahdara Metro station. The CISF said the man was distracted as he was walking and was looking at his phone when he fell.

