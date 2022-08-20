Viral video: British envoy meets fan praying for Manchester United at temple; watch his priceless reaction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALEXWELLIS Viral video

Viral video: UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and a Manchester United fan came face to face at Delhi's Iskcon temple on Friday. The British envoy found out that the man came to the temple to pray to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami for the success of his team. Ellis took to Twitter and posted a video of his conversation with the fan, who was wearing a Manchester United t-shirt. "Met a ManUtd fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention," he tweeted.

"It is important to have faith in a culture. To believe that Manchester United are going to win requires an act of faith," Ellis joked. The young man was seen telling the British High Commissioner that he had come to pray in the hope that Lord Krishna will help Manchester United win matches. To this, Ellis replied, "Lord Krishan has a huge sense of humour. You would need more (help) than that."

Netizens reactions

Twitterati found the video very amusing. They bombarded it with epic comments. One of the users wrote, "Ppl used to call the United fans as glory hunters. But considering the last decade with zero glory, United fanbase is still huge in India and are backin the club even at their lowest."

Another user said, "You will be surprised to know Mr.Alex the love ManUnited commands from the Indian hinterlands. We have defended the club all along & were ecstatic about Ronaldo's return. Sir Alex was the best thing that happened to the club. Still hopeful. Glory Glory ManUnited."

Check out some more reactions from the netizens below:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted that he was planning to buy ManU but later said he was only joking.

After repeated defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford Manchester United is at the bottom of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

Read More Trending News