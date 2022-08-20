Aatmnirbhar Bharat: Two-time Limca book record holder makeup artist Richa Dave makes blind girls self-reliant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Makeup artist Richa Dave makes blind girls self-reliant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started many innovative programs during his eight years in office. These programs like Digital India, Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat were appreciated by the people and many became a part of them with great enthusiasm. The most interesting thing is that apart from the common people, celebrities from different walks of life are also becoming a part of it. Celebrity makeup artist Richa Dave, who hails from Prime Minister Modi's home state Gujarat, is one such name.

Two-time Limca Book Record Holder makeup artist Richa Dave got her name in the Limca Book of World Records in 2006. She became the youngest makeup artist to achieve such a feat. After this, for the second consecutive year in 2007, she once again made it to the record book. This time for doing make-up blindfolded. But at the moment, Richa has become the talk of the town by being a part of Prime Minister Modi's Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign. The reason for this is also very inspiring.

After making her name in the makeup world, Richa decided to make blind girls self-reliant. Richa has continuously taught the tricks of self-employment to countless blind girls. She is also providing first class makeup kits to thousands of girls so that these girls can become self-employed. So that they do not have to depend on anyone for their livelihood. For the last 15 years, her brand Jasmine Beauty Care is working for a blind people's association in Ahmedabad.

Richa believes that Beauty and makeup are not limited to any particular niche. It caters to everyone. Especially girls and women love to enhance their looks with different makeup styles. Known for giving unique makeovers, she has styled an array of celebrities like Janki Bodiwala, Shraddha Dangar and Niilam Paanchal to name a few.

"We have tied up with a government-affiliated university for disabled girls in Ahmedabad. Working as a faculty in the beauty department, we offer a variety of beauty services to them. Every year on different occasions, we provide beauty and makeup kits to the girls and women in the university", said Richa.

Furthermore, the MUA stated that her team does free makeup for blind girls during different festivities. The main aim of Richa behind collaborating with the blind people's association is that she wants to encourage blind girls and women. "Beauty is universal. With our little effort, we try to make thousands of girls smile and make them feel special", added Richa.

