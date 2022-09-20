Viral Video: Gulab jamun burger has got netizens hating 2 of their favourite dishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TABESHQ Gulab jamun burger is the latest bizarre food recipe that has gone viral

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a food vending stall selling gulab jamun burger. This latest entry in the world of bizarre food videos has netizens turning their heads. The latest video has been drawing funny reactions from the netizens and many are also turning their heads in disgust. Many are wondering where this unique burger with the filling of gulab jamun can be bought while others are left scratching their heads over who came up with this recipe.

A video shared on social media shows a food vendor using gulab jamun dipped in sugar syrup as the filling. He then fries the bun to make it crisp and cuts them into equal halves to serve. A woman standing by the food stall enjoys the served dish.

Netizens don't want a taste of 'gulab jamun burger'

Even as the bizarre food video recipe has gone viral on social media, netizens don't want a taste of it. SOme social media users also shared funny comments on it. One said, "Theek ha, zeher bhi mila du (sic)." Another one commented, "Ye jo tune paap Kiya hai na isme hume tag karke, iska garud puraan me alag se dand likha hai (sic)."

Surat shop sells Fanta omelette

Prior to gulab jamun burger, a Surat-based man who sold Fanta Omelette had become popular. Known as 'Fanta Fry', the sweet-and-spicy rendition of the egg dish, was made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs. The dish costs Rs 250 per plate.

