Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ INDIA EAT MANIA Surat shop sells Fanta omelette; foodies wonder 'why' | WATCH

These days chefs and restaurants leave no stone unturned to give a quirky twist to their recipes to impress foodies. Some just go the extra mile and that gives birth to the bizarre food items. And the latest added to the list is a shop in Gujarat’s Surat that sells Fanta Omelette. Known as 'Fanta Fry', the sweet-and-spicy rendition of the egg dish, made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs. The dish cost for Rs 250 per plate.

A popular YouTube channel Food Blogger, Indian Eat Mania, featured the Surat eatery in its latest episode. The clip has garnered over 123, 481 views. Twitter users had the most hilarious reactions to this bizarre food video. Even food delivery companies, like Swiggy, tweeted about the same.

In case you’re not a fan of the orange drink, the food stall owner informed that they also have other options like, ThumsUp Fry, Limca Fry dishes.