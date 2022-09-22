Viral video: Fuming woman beats husband with slippers after she catches him with his lover in Agra hotel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video of a wife thrashing her husband in Agra hotel is going viral.

Viral Video: High voltage drama unfolded at an Agra hotel when a wife caught her husband cheating on her with another woman. The wife caught him red-handed with his alleged lover in a room. Seeing this the woman could not control herself and mercilessly slapped her husband and his lover. She also continuously thrashed them with slippers. A video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms. The man can be seen apologising to his wife with folded hands as he gets beaten up. He can be heard saying, "Mujhe maaf kardo. Abse nhi hoga"

As the woman continues to slam her husband she can be heard saying that she has given him several opportunities to mend his ways but he never paid any attention to it. She went with her brother to the hotel after learning about her husband's antics.

The video has garnered massive attention from the netizens. In no time, the video was bombarded with their epic comments. One of the users wrote, "Karma Hitss hardly." Another said, "Pakka iska dost btya hoga." "Aise bahut h duniya mai....admi bhi kum nhi or auratein bhi kum nhi kisi se... Ajkal ka trend ban gya hai...," a user said.

As per media reports, the couple has been married for 16 years and they have a 16-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. The woman has claimed that their daughter even refuses to call the man her father. The mother and daughter followed him to the hotel to catch.

