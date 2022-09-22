National Singles Day 2022: Meme fest starts on Twitter as netizens celebrate 'iconic' day

Follow us on Image Source : IG/NAA_CHEEESSEEE, TWITTER/@HUSAIN_V18 Happy National Singles Day 2022

National Singles Day is observed every year on September 22 to encourage to celebrate their singlehood and freedom instead of always lamenting about having a partner. It is dedicated to all those who are single and remind them that it is 'okay' to be by themselves. We do not need a partner to add meaning to our lives. This day largely dispels the stereotypes surrounding single people and their lifestyles. In some countries, single people are given a day off from their work, while in some they can avail of some special discounts at shopping malls. If you have single friends then make sure to cheer them up on this day. As the day is being widely celebrated today by both males and females, Twitterati have been sharing some rib-ticking jokes and hilarious memes on Twitter.

Check them out below:

Also read: Flipkart's Big Billion Days begin & memes are here! People share screenshots of their iPhone buys

This National Singles Day remind yourself how awesome you are for yourself.

Also read: Man mimics Eminem proposing to his girlfriend, netizens say 'on point' | WATCH

Read More Trending News