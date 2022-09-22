Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
  National Singles Day 2022: Meme fest starts on Twitter as netizens celebrate 'iconic' day

National Singles Day 2022: Meme fest starts on Twitter as netizens celebrate 'iconic' day

National Singles Day 2022: Netizens are sharing hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter as they are celebrating their singlehood. Check them out here.

Published on: September 22, 2022
Happy National Singles Day 2022
Image Source : IG/NAA_CHEEESSEEE, TWITTER/@HUSAIN_V18 Happy National Singles Day 2022

National Singles Day is observed every year on September 22 to encourage to celebrate their singlehood and freedom instead of always lamenting about having a partner. It is dedicated to all those who are single and remind them that it is 'okay' to be by themselves. We do not need a partner to add meaning to our lives. This day largely dispels the stereotypes surrounding single people and their lifestyles. In some countries, single people are given a day off from their work, while in some they can avail of some special discounts at shopping malls. If you have single friends then make sure to cheer them up on this day. As the day is being widely celebrated today by both males and females, Twitterati have been sharing some rib-ticking jokes and hilarious memes on Twitter.

Check them out below:

This National Singles Day remind yourself how awesome you are for yourself. 

