Delhi cold wave: Viral aerial picture from plane shows thick fog over IGI airport | Check post

Viral: Entire north India, including Delhi, has been battling severe cold waves for a number of days now, with dense fog conditions early in the morning and during most part of the day, thus hampering travel plans for many. Several trains and flights are delayed in the national capital, leading to chaotic situations reported lately. A social media user, Vinamra Longani, who was travelling on a plane recently, shared a picture of the Delhi airport covered with fog, while descending. The picture has gone viral.

“This photo taken today while descending into #Delhi - @DelhiAirport gives you an idea of the extent of fog over #DelhiNCR which has caused widespread travel chaos all over India. If you look closely, you can see the tips of the skyscrapers in #Gurugram,” the user posted on X.

Trains and flights delayed

Earlier on Tuesday morning, at least 30 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Tuesday owing to the weather-related conditions in the national capital. As per the Northern Railways, five trains are running late by more than six hours, namely Bubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express, and Hyderabad-New Delhi Express.

Meanwhile, flight operations also got hit as at least 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled due to weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers were seen waiting at the airport with their luggage. The Delhi airport also issued an advisory stating, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Low visibility in national capital

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 100-meter visibility. Taking to 'X', the weather department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 100 m visibilities at 0700 hrs IST of today, the 16th January." As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres. As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

