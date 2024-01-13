Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jaane Na' recreated by Varanasi artist, soulful video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/TIPS OFFICIAL Screengrab of viral video and Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Tu Jaane Na'

Viral video: Nature blesses its children invariably, an instance of which has come to the fore once again. A Varanasi man, who describes himself as a "struggler artist", has recreated the soulful song by Atif Aslam in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' -- 'Tu Jaane Na', in the chilly nights and on the streets of Varanasi, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

What's in the viral video?

The man, who has over 200k followwers on Instagram, sat on the entrance of Banaras Hindu University with a dark coloured hoodie donned in the chilly winter and a guitar in his hands.

As the artist sang the song, adding his creative tunes into the already loved song, a sea of emotions rush through the hearts of the listeners. A bike-borne man who was coming from inside the gate stopped his vehicle and started listening to his song. He then took out the phone and began recording the video of the artist.

The artist, who raised and lowered the pitch of the song, blended a heart-touching rhythm to the cadence through his instrument, further compelling the listeners to drown into the video until the very end.

WATCH VIDEO:

What did the users say on the video?

The video has so far garnered over 13,000 likes on Instagram. Users hailed the soulful voice of the artist and said that his voice pierces the heart.

"Apki aawaz dil ko chhu leti h (your voice touches the heart)," a user commented.

"Your voice brother," another commented.

"Sukoon (relief)," a user said.

