Viral: Man’s soulful recreation of Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Tu Hi Haqeeqat’ leaves netizens humming | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIVEGHAT, FACEBOOK Viral video of man on Varanasi ghat

Viral video: A soulful recreation of popular romantic note ‘Tu Hi Haqeeqat’ from Emraan Hashmi’s film ‘Tum Mile’, by a man has gone viral on social media. The man is seen singing the song with a guitar in his hands on a Varanasi ghat, with a kid sitting in front cheering for him. The video was shared on the man, Jitendra Yadav’s Instagram profile, which says that he is a “struggling artist”. The song mesmerised the kid who clapped in applause for the artist.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The video was shared on December 21 last year and has since then garnered over 17 lakh likes on Instagram and over 12k comments.

What users commented?

A user commented, “Artist ko bheed nhi chahiye… Dil se sunne wala koi ek bhi kaafi hai (an artist does not need a crowd, one person listening from the heart is enough),”

“The way that kid is supporting him,” another user wrote.

“Bhai ke aawaj me dard to hai, ek like to banta hai (there is pain in his voice),” another one said.

“So beautiful and soothing,” a user said.

Jitendra Yadav has over 140k followers on Instagram and often shares videos of himself singing on Varanasi ghats.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, talks in native accent in hometown Ranchi, video goes viral

ALSO READ | Dhoni breaks the internet with relationship advice, ‘Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai’ | WATCH

Read More Trending News