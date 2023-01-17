Woman in burqa delivers goods in Swiggy delivery bag, picture goes viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TWITTOFALMIGHTY The woman said that her bag was torn due to which she decided to purchase the Swiggy bag.

A burqa-clad woman named Rizwana is the newest sensation on social media. The woman delivers disposable goods in a Swiggy delivery bag on foot. The woman who comes from a poor family lives in a one-room house in the Janata Nagri Colony in Lucknow. The woman doesn't work for Swiggy, the online food delivery chain. However, she simply bought the bag, with the brand's name, for delivering disposable goods.

The woman said that her bag was torn due to which she decided to purchase the Swiggy bag. "I sell disposable cutlery, visiting door-to-door and local shops. I used to carry the items in a bag which got damaged. Then I purchased this 'Swiggy' bag for ₹ 50." Her husband used to drive a rickshaw left her three years ago. Rizwana is a mother of four and had her eldest daughter married two years ago.

Rizwana also has the responsibility to earn a living for herself and three other children - her son Mohammad Yasin, and daughters Bushra (19 years), and Nashra (7 years). Rizwana said it was very important for her to work as she wants her children to study. "I recently got my younger daughter admitted to a school, and will get my son admitted next year. Along with the delivery work, I also work as a domestic help in a bid to make more earnings. I walk about 6-7 km, but my total savings at the end of any given day at work is only about ₹ 60-70," she said.

