Another Kanjhawala-like case, car hits Swiggy delivery boy, drags him for around 500 metres in Noida

Yet another shocking accident case was reported in Delhi-NCR as a Swiggy delivery agent died after a speeding car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 meters in Noida.

The hit-and-run incident that took place on Sunday (January 1) claimed the life of Kaushal, who worked at food delivery firm Swiggy. He was on the way to deliver food to a customer on New Year's night when the car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector 14.

Police official said a case has been lodged based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother and an investigation is underway. We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused, he added.

Another hit & drag case: Woman hit by truck, dragged for 3 km

A woman riding a scooty was hit by a truck that dragged her body for 3 km. The ghastly incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. As per initial reports, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got stuck in the chasis. Even the scooty of the victim was burnt to ashes. The victim's name was Pushpa, who worked as a clerk at a university. She was out to buy household items when the accident took place. After the accident, the truck reportedly dragged the woman for over 3 km. A number of passersby tried to stop the truck but the driver did not stop.

Kanjhawala death case

The delivery boy and university clerk’s death came amid an investigation in a similar hit-and-run and drag case in Delhi. The shocking incident took place in early hours of January 1 when a 20-year-old woman and her friend were returning to home on a scooty. The woman named Anjali Singh was killed after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres in Kanjhawala area in Delhi. Her naked body was found few kilometers away from the site. All five accused were arrested and police probe is still underway.

