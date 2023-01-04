Kanjhawala death case: ‘No sign of the woman present inside the car’ | What FSL report stated

Follow us on Image Source : GRAB FROM VIDEO No evidence of sexual assault was found so far in the ongoing investigation

Kanjhawala death case: According to Forensic Science Laboratory’s report, out on Wednesday, initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle.

“Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car,” added FSL report.

“No sign of the woman present inside the car, found so far. Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested, have also reached the FSL for detailed examination,” it added.

Earlier, the FSL team recovered the samples of the blood on the car and would match them with the blood samples found near Jaunti village, where the body was recovered. This will establish that the blood is of the victim only to strengthen the case.

Autopsy report indicates no injury suggestive of sexual assault

Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs".

"All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bone and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature," the doctors opined.

"All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging," the preliminary report said.

The doctors said they would be able to offer a final opinion after the receipt of the chemical analysis and biological sample reports.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the report indicates that there is "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", adding that the final report will be received in due course.

Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault".

Recalling the fateful night, Anjali Singh's friend, who was traced by the police after they examined the CCTV footage, said they had gone to meet some friends at a hotel on New Year eve and alleged that despite being 'drunk', the victim wanted to ride the scooter after the party.

Contrary to other eyewitness accounts, the victim's friend asserted that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and claimed that the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal cautioned against victim shaming and demanded a probe into the friend's claims.

In her statement, Anjali's friend told the police that she had fled the accident spot "out of fear".

With the emergence of the eyewitness, police said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night.

While public outrage simmered over the incident and the alleged apathy shown by the police initially, there was heavy police deployment during Anjali's funeral procession.

Teary-eyed family members and neighbours moved alongside the ambulance carrying her mortal remains from her residence to the crematorium.

Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession. They were accompanied by protesters who demanded that the accused be hanged.

Talking to PTI, Anjali Singh's uncle said they were satisfied with the report. Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km.Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

