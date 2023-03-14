Uncle’s hilarious fielding fail at cricket match leaves netizens in hysterics. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : THATSSOVILLAGE Man’s hilarious fielding fail

Trending News: Although fielding is an essential skill in cricket, it involves various skills such as catching, throwing, and stopping the ball, and a slight error in positioning or timing can have disastrous consequences. This hilarious viral video captures a funny moment in a village cricket match, where a fielder's failure at catching the ball results in a comical incident. The cricket match between Padghe and Rodpali provided some entertaining moments, but it was a bizarre incident that became the highlight of the game. While fielding at the boundary, a Padghe player failed to catch the ball, conceding a boundary and leaving both teams in splits. The hilarious moment was captured on video and posted on Twitter, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 2 million views, 15k likes and many comments.

The clip, which appears to be a snippet from a cricket match's live streaming, features a man's hilarious failure at fielding. As per the video's information, the teams competing against each other are Rodpali and Padge, and the cricket match seems to be only for men who are 40 or older. The man can be seen running after the ball, failing to catch it in the air initially, before finally managing to catch it before it hits the boundary, conceding runs to the opposition team.

But in a funny twist, the man falls on the grass while catching the ball, and while attempting to throw the ball towards the other players, he ends up hitting the ball with his own feet, which bounces off his shoe and goes towards the boundary. After the incident, the man gives up and keeps lying on the ground in defeat.

Watch the viral video of man’s hilarious fielding fail here:

The caption of the video reads, "Jonty level fielding," and many users compared the man's fielding to that of Jonty Rhodes, a former South African cricketer known for his excellent fielding skills. "Reminds me of the guy who gets selected because he sponsors tournaments and equipment," a user commented. Another user wrote, "I have watched like 10 times and each time it was funnier than the previous.

