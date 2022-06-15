This hilarious three words resignation letter is so to the point that netizens can't stop laughing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MBSVUDU Resignation letter

Thinking of quitting your job with a bang? This person just did it! A short, to the point resignation letter has grabbed the internet's attention. Without much drama, in just three words, this person resigned like a boss. Well, netizens are quite amused over the same and can't stop laughing. Once the letter went viral on social media. Tweeple did not hold back and hopped onto the Twitter with hilarious stories and reaction.

The picture of the no-nonsense and sweet resignation letter was shared on Twitter by a user @MBSVUDU. The letter simply read, "Bye bye sir." Dropping it, the user wrote, "Simple." People were left in splits over the resignation letter and had a lot to say about it.

A user wrote, "Precise, concise and straight to the point." Another said "No handover nonsense, simple bye bye." A third user commented, "I'm going to do this when the time comes." ALSO READ: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's 'RRR' takes over internet, netizens are loving actors' bromance

See some of the reactions below:

A certain section of users shared similar stories: