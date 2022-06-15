Ram Charan & Jr NTR's 'RRR' takes over internet, netizens are loving actors' bromance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER RRR

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has become one of this year's biggest visual masterpieces starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao popularly known as Jr. NTR. Also featuring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the multi-starrer action drama is among the most acclaimed Indian films of the year. It brings together the finest performances, action, artwork, and visuals, along with a gripping storyline. After breaking box office records, the film is now getting attention for the 'chemistry' between its two male protagonists.

There's no denying the fact that fans have been loving the on-screen chemistry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. The camaraderie between the two actors is palpable, especially in the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Well, the fans are gushing over the two and SS Rajamouli directorial now. A user wrote, "RRR is fucking amazing. From a Western perspective, it's like Avengers, Top Hat, Indiana Jones, Lawrence of Arabia, Lord of the Rings, Rocky, Grease and Michael Collins were all thrown together in an Indian washing machine with settings to 100 degree AWESOME."

Another said, "RRR is just as insane, over the top, heartfelt and kickass as you've probably heard from anyone hyping it up on Twitter. Sad I missed the theatrical screenings, but the film is on Netflix. So no one has any excuse to miss out on it! #RRRMovie"

The epic action drama set in 1920, narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Charan) in pre-independence India.