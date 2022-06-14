Microsofts' Internet Explorer to shut down after 27 years; 90s users get nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Memes on Internet Explorer

Microsoft is pulling the plug on its oldest Internet Explorer on June 15, after 27 years of its service. Released in 1995, the search browser came as an add-on for Windows 95. Almost no one has used the search engine anytime of late, but 90s users are feeling a bit nostalgic. Many of their memories on the Internet are associated with this search engine. The browser reportedly reached its peak in 2003 with around 95% usage share.

Those who had computers at home, schools, and offices during the 1990s and early 2000s have fond memories of IE. That's the reason why netizens are now getting nostalgic. A user wrote, "A final tribute to Internet Explorer. It will end support on the 15 June this year. As my first window to the Internet, you have brought me many happy memories. I'm going to try to download it on Win11 as the last nostalgia for it. Goodbye! we may never see each other again." Another said, "Internet Explorer will retire tomorrow (June 15, 2022). If you are still using this browser, you'll receive this news sometime in the next 500 years for sure #InternetExplorer."

However, since 2016, Microsoft hasn't released any new major upgrades or fresh versions of IE. The last and final version happens to be Internet Explorer 11, released in 2013.

