Sushant Singh Rajput’s teary-eyed fans share paintings, pics & videos of actor on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, SSR became a household name with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The late actor made his film debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che and was an instant hit among the fans. Since then, there was no looking back for Sushant. In his career of seven years, the actor had emerged as an epitome of talent and versatility. Sushant was simply effortless on screen, whether it was a biopic, a romantic film or any other movie genre. However, the actor's journey in Indian cinema was short-lived as he passed away on June 14, 2020.

His demise left millions of his fans in tears, who continue to miss him. On his second death anniversary, they flooded social media with pictures, painting and videos of the late actor and also demanded justice. #SushantSinghRajput started trending on Twitter as teary-eyed fans showered love on him. "We promise we will never let you down Sushant , we will never leave you you no matter what happen in future," wrote a user. ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: MS Dhoni to Kedarnath, movies that make us miss him even more

Another user said, "Some bondings are beyond any words just like the one we share with Sushant Singh Rajput." A third comment read, "I will never stop loving this person, I will never stop giving him the support and love that he deserves. Because he was a unique and beautiful human being who made everything in this world happier and brighter."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but then the case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.