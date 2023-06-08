Thief puts box on his head to rob phone store but makes this silly mistake. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK box-wearing thief

Trending News: A silly mistake resulted in criminal trouble for a thief caught on a viral video. The suspect, wearing a cardboard box as a makeshift mask to hide his face, was captured on CCTV footage while stealing phones from a store in Florida, US. However, he made a momentary mistake by removing the box, providing a glimpse of his face. The incident took place at a phone repair shop in Miami Gardens, and the store owner, Jeremias Berganza, shared the footage with NBC 6.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen smashing glass displays and swiftly grabbing iPhones, all while attempting to hide his face behind the box. Curiously, the thief momentarily takes off the box while rummaging through the store's merchandise. This allowed Berganza to catch a glimpse of his face. Determined to apprehend the suspect, Berganza began searching the surrounding plaza and asked others to notify him if they spotted the individual.

Luck was on their side as the thief was eventually discovered in the same plaza, enjoying drinks with his friends at a nearby liquor store. Miami Gardens police arrested him later that day, following the lead provided by Berganza and the CCTV video. This humorous yet unsuccessful attempt at disguise serves as a reminder that even the most unconventional methods may not be foolproof.

Watch the viral video here:

